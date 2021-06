LISBON — A Common Pleas Court jury heard final arguments Thursday following nearly two weeks of testimony in a case involving the death of a 6-year-old boy in 2017. While the kindergartener suffered from flu symptoms, his mother had taken him first to his regular pediatrician and then with her advice, took him to the Salem Regional Medical Center where he was seen at the emergency room on Jan. 27, 2017. After being evaluated and treated for symptoms including dehydration, he was sent home. He died the next day.