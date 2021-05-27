Measuring temperature and salinity of ancient lakes more accurately

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volume 7, Article number: 42 (2021) Cite this article. Accurate temperature measurements can efficiently solve numerous critical problems and provide key information. Herein, a flexible micro-three-dimensional sensor, with a combination of platinum and indium oxide to form thermocouples, is designed and fabricated by a microfabrication process to achieve in situ real-time temperature measurements. The stability and reliability of the sensor are greatly improved by optimizing the process parameters, structural design, and preparation methods. A novel micro-three-dimensional structure with better malleability is designed, which also takes advantage of the fast response of a two-dimensional thin film. The as-obtained flexible temperature sensor with excellent stability and reliability is expected to greatly contribute to the development of essential components in various emerging research fields, including bio-robot and healthcare systems. The model of the application sensor in a mask is further proposed and designed to realize the collection of health information, reducing the number of deaths caused by the lack of timely detection and treatment of patients.