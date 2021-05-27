Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Heat for hypertension in autonomic failure

By Vanderbilt University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with autonomic failure—a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by a disabling drop in blood pressure on standing (orthostatic hypotension, OH)—commonly have increased blood pressure when lying down. This supine hypertension, which is difficult to manage overnight, is associated with end-organ damage and can worsen daytime OH. Luis Okamoto, MD, and colleagues...

#Lying Down#Blood Pressure#Heart Failure#Md#Treatment Of Hypertension#Autonomic Failure#Overnight Heat Therapy#Orthostatic Hypotension#End Organ Damage#Authors#Approach#People
Health
Diseases & Treatments
MinoritiesEurekAlert

Black adults in US who consume ultra-processed foods at greater risk for hypertension

DALLAS, May 20, 2021 — Black adults in the U.S. who consumed significant amounts of ultra-processed foods were at 55% increased risk for high blood pressure compared to white adults who ate a similar amount of ultra-processed foods, according to according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2021. The meeting is virtual, May 20-21 and offers the latest science on population-based health and wellness and implications for lifestyle.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Novel gene identified as genetic cause of portal hypertension

The liver serves many critical functions within the human body, including the production of critical proteins, and the removal of waste and toxins. But when damage occurs to the largest organ in the body, many people do not experience symptoms until serious damage has occurred. When the liver becomes scarred, blood can collect and raise the pressure of the portal vein. This accumulation causes portal hypertension and can lead to fluid build up in the abdomen and other detrimental side effects, including death.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Renal Denervation for Resistant Hypertension Is Not Back on Track

A systolic blood pressure (SBP) reduction of 4.5 mm Hg is not good enough—for an invasive procedure. At the virtual American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2021 Scientific Session, Ajay Kirtane, MD, from Columbia University in New York City, presented the results of RADIANCE-HTN TRIO. This global trial randomly assigned 136 patients (mean age, 52 years) with resistant hypertension to renal denervation with a novel ultrasound-based device or a sham procedure.
Public Healthjanamtv.com

Hypertensive people more prone to COVID complications: Dr Purohit

As the world reels under the effects of COVID-19, people with high blood pressure are more prone to facing severe complications. Many of the elderly are found with hypertension, which makes them more susceptible to COVID-19. COVID patients with hypertensive comorbidity condition have increased up to 10 per cent in...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Autoimmune Autonomic Ganglionopathy

Autoimmune autonomic ganglionopathy (AAG) is a rare autoimmune disorder with antibodies against ganglionic nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (α3-nAChR) of the autonomic ganglia¹. Patients may experience symptoms of acute to subacute, generalized sympathetic, parasympathetic and enteric autonomic failure². Antibodies are detected in about 50% of patients and levels correlate with the severity of dysautonomia. An understanding of the underlying pathophysiology is imperative for timely diagnosis and management, including the appropriate use of immunosuppressive therapy in conjunction with plasmapheresis, supportive care and a search for malignancy. Patients may be seronegative for α3-nAChR antibodies but may still benefit from immunotherapy³. The clinical course of AAG is variable. Spontaneous improvement occurs in about one-third of patients, but recovery is typically incomplete.
MinoritiesMedscape News

Dramatically Higher Prevalence of Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension in Black Women

The prevalence of idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) is dramatically higher in Black and Hispanic women vs people of other races and ethnicities, new research shows. Investigators found IIH was nearly 3.5 times more prevalent in Black women and 2 times more prevalent in Hispanic women, a phenomenon that is likely explained by a combination of socioeconomic factors rather than race or ethnicity alone.
Weight LossDaily Iberian

Diabetes patients at greater risk for stroke

SHREVEPORT, La. -- “Diabetic patients have two to three times higher risk of having a stroke compared to non-diabetic patients,” said Dr. Syed Abbas, a vascular neurologist with Willis Knighton Health System. The reason? People with Type 2 diabetes have a sustained high level of glucose in their blood. That...
Sciencenutraingredients-usa.com

Microbiome's impact on hypertension suggests novel treatment options

Gut microbiome diversity and composition are associated with hypertension in women, according to new research, suggesting that microbiome modulation may be a novel way to prevent or treat the condition. Hypertension is the most prevalent modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular morbidity and mortality affecting more than 1.3 billion people worldwide.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Hypertension may pose stronger dementia risk for women

There are currently no effective treatments for dementia, so identifying the most effective ways to prevent the condition is crucial. A new study found that smoking, diabetes, high levels of body fat, stroke, and low socioeconomic status were all equally strong risk factors for dementia in men and women. However,...
Diseases & Treatmentsphillyvoice.com

Treating resistant hypertension can be a challenge — renal denervation may be an alternative to more drugs

Hypertension — high blood pressure — affects nearly half of U.S. adults, increasing their risk for stroke, ischemic heart disease, kidney disease and peripheral arterial disease. Treatment generally involves a combination of medications and lifestyle changes; however, for some people, proper management is more challenging due to various factors. This...
Diseases & Treatmentsfoxbaltimore.com

Hypertension & Stroke Risk

(WBFF) - According to the CDC, Hypertension is the leading cause of strokes in the United States. Dr. Oluwatosin Thompson is a neurologist with GBMC and shares the big risks for both.
Augusta County, VAWHSV

Stroke Awareness Month: How to lower risk of a stroke

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Experts say stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. A stroke is when you are not getting adequate oxygen and blood flow to the brain, whether that be from a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel. “Approximately 795,000 Americans suffer...
Diseases & TreatmentsAthens Daily Review

Five tips to prevent a stroke

Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. They are either caused by a blood clot or bleeding in the brain and often cause chronic disability, which becomes a need for long-term care. The burden of long-term care often falls on the family and can be a major concern for many patients. With this in mind, minimizing your risk of stroke can be important not only for you but for your family’s future as well.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

OCD associated with increased stroke risk

Stroke can result in severe disability or death. Identifying risk factors is an important way to help prevent stroke. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a mental health condition characterized by recurring and unwanted thoughts and behaviors. New data suggest that individuals with OCD may have an increased risk of ischemic strokes...
DietsNutritionFacts.org

Diet for Hypothyroidism: A Natural Treatment for Hashimoto’s Disease

What were the results of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of a half teaspoon of powdered black cumin a day in Hashimoto’s (autoimmune thyroiditis) patients?. Doctor's Note. I get a lot of questions about thyroid function and am glad to have been able to do this series. If you missed...
HealthMedicalXpress

Depressive symptoms linked to rapid kidney function decline

In a study of adults with normal kidney function, those who had frequent depressive symptoms were more likely to later experience a rapid decline in kidney function. The study will appear in an upcoming issue of CJASN. Depression is a common condition in middle-aged and older adults, and it can...