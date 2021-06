The world has started to talk more seriously about shifting toward lower-carbon options to help slow the pace of global warming. That has put some sectors in a precarious position, most notably the energy companies that provide the world with oil. However, European integrated energy giants BP (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B), and Total (NYSE:TOT) are actually shifting along with the times. And as they do, the entire notion of what it means to be an energy company is likely to change forever.