Acorns to go public in $2.2 billion SPAC merger

By Emily Bary
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Financial Technology company Acorns Grow Inc. plans to go public through a merger with a blank-check company that would value the digital investment platform at about $2.2 billion.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

