NFL Will Host HBCU Combine In Alabama, Reese’s Senior Bowl

By Derek Major
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 18 days ago
The Reese’s Senior Bowl in collaboration with the NFL will hold the first historically Black college and university (HBCU) Combine. The event will take place at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, where the Senior Bowl takes place and will feature the top seniors from the CIAA, MEAC, SIAC, and SWAC HBCU football conferences and other HBCU football teams. In addition to workouts, agility and skill testing, the HBCU Combine will give NFL teams, scouts, and front office personnel a chance to gather medical information and interview prospects.

