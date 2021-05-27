NFL Will Host HBCU Combine In Alabama, Reese’s Senior Bowl

HENDERSON, Nev. - The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with the Southern Nevada Flag Football Coaches Association and Allegiant to host the Southern Nevada High School Girls Flag Football All-Star Game. Prior to the game, the girls took part in a combine event which served as a showcase to perform physical and mental tests in the hopes of attracting the attention of college recruiters. The day began with a clinic for girls ages 7-13 who wish to advance their football skills and fundamentals. These activities were part of the "Inspire" program, a unique endeavor presented by Allegiant, which stepped in to provide several assets for the participants including camp shirts and giveaway items.