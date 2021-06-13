Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Fourth Stimulus Checks Rumors Are Everywhere – Here’s What’s Really Going On (and How to Get Some Cash)

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHW3Q_0aDGqtal00

New developments support the unlikelihood that further stimulus payments will be not approved, even though more and more legislators have joined the push for a fourth, and even fifth round of checks .

See: New Stimulus Perk Helps Pay for Your WiFi and Laptop
Find: You May Want to Opt Out of Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments – Here’s Why

At least 25 states have dropped federal unemployment aid from the stimulus package, as businesses bemoan the inability to fill a surplus of job vacancies with enough workers. State senators and governors have argued that the economy has rebounded to enough of a level that good jobs are available and government aid is no longer warranted.

Additionally, new reporting by the Boston Herald found that 1.2 million stimulus checks were unspent, whether they were not cashed, paid back or refused.

Despite this, there is still evidence that financial assistance helped millions of people. A study done by the American Enterprise Institute showed that the stimulus payments and expanded unemployment insurance changed what would have been an increase in poverty into a reduction. The Peter G. Peterson Foundation also noted that “overall, the payments were effective in helping those who were financially affected by the pandemic as the majority of households who had lost employment-based income received a payment.”

Should the latest stimulus payment have been the last, there are still numerous ways to find relief through government programs if you need it.

Discover: Your 2021 Baby Makes You Eligible for the Child Tax Credit

Small Business Relief

There have been several government programs put in place to protect owners and employees of small businesses throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The Paycheck Protection Program is backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and provides funds for payroll costs including benefits. It can also be used for mortgage interest, rent, utilities, worker protection costs related to Covid-19, uninsured property damage costs caused by looting or vandalism during 2020 and certain supplier costs and expenses for operations.

One of the largest benefits is that the PPP loan can be entirely forgiven if employers meet the employee retention criteria. This requires keeping employee and compensation levels maintained in the same manner as before the loan, using the proceeds on payroll costs and other expenses only, and ensuring at least 60% of the proceeds are spent for payroll compensation.

In addition to PPP loans, there are also Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), which provide for a loss of revenue related to Covid-19, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund which offers money to keep restaurants and bars afloat during recovery, a Shuttered Venues Grant and an option to receive several of these grants at the same time.

All information for these resources, how to apply and eligibility criteria can be found here .

See: 70% of Stimulus Cash Is Stuck in Checking Accounts – What’s the Smartest Thing to Do With Yours?
Find: A Petition With Over 2 Million Signatures Calls for $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks for Every American

Child Tax Credit Expansion

While the future of another check is unclear, for millions of parents a type of fourth stimulus will automatically be hitting their bank accounts in the next 6 weeks or so. Under the stimulus relief bill, parents who make under $75,000 a year and have a child under 6 years of age will receive $3,600 through the child tax credit.

Monthly payments of $300 will start to hit bank accounts July 15 and last through December, offering half the total amount of the tax benefit. The other half will be claimed when filing a 2021 tax return. Parents of children over 6 years of age up to 17 will receive $3,000 total. There is a push by the Biden administration to expand this credit through 2025, but as of now the credit is set to last until next year at tax time.

Details on income thresholds and eligibility can be found here .

Unemployment Assistance

Although many states have decided to end unemployment aid provided by the government, the federal supplement is still about $300 per week. This will last until September 6, 2021. There are still other programs available to people whose employment has been impacted by Covid-19. The stimulus relief bill extended the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed or gig workers. COBRA premiums can also be waived until September 30, 2021. More information on the different types of benefits and eligibility can be found here .

Read: Child Tax Benefits Will Start Hitting Accounts July 15

Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Homeowner Assistance Fund was created to prevent mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities and displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after January 21, 2020. The funds may be used for assistance with mortgage payments, homeowner’s insurance, utilities and other qualifying expenses. Click here to see how much your state was allocated and how to request funds.

Keep Americans Connected services

The Keep Americans Connected pledge is a pledge signed by more than 800 companies that promises not to terminate service to any residential or small business customers due to their inability to pay their bills from coronavirus-related financial problems. The companies also agreed to waive late fees these customers might incur and to open its Wi-Fi hotspots to “any American who needs them.”

See: Mortgage Foreclosure Freeze Ends Soon — Here Are the Banks Extending the Moratorium
Find: Moving to the City? Now Is the Time to Rent an Apartment in Manhattan or Chicago

Federal Rental Emergency Assistance

$21.6 billion has been allocated for rental assistance with $.5 billion targeted to the highest-need areas where “job loss and high market costs have made it especially difficult for low-income renters.”

One of the largest benefits under the American Rescue Plan is funding that must be offered directly to renters when landlords do not accept payment assistance. It also prohibits the eviction of renters for nonpayment in months for which they receive the emergency rental assistance. In addition, the treasury is strongly urging landlords to not evict tenants for nonpayment of rent for 30 to 90 days longer than the period covered by the assistance as a condition of receiving payment.

To see how assistance is offered in your area, click here .

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Fourth Stimulus Checks Rumors Are Everywhere – Here’s What’s Really Going On (and How to Get Some Cash)

View All 189 Commentsarrow_down
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Money Market Accounts#Payroll Taxes#Tax Revenue#The Boston Herald#Eidl#Cobra#Stimulus Cash#Checks#Rumors#Monthly Payments#Payroll Costs#Bank Accounts#Payroll Compensation#Payment Assistance#Mortgage Payments#Federal Unemployment Aid#Child Tax Credit#Checking Accounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
PPP
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
Related
U.S. PoliticsBGR

2.3 million new stimulus checks just went out – find out if you’re getting one

A little more than two million Americans are about to get a new stimulus check over the next couple of days or so, if they haven’t already. The IRS, which is continuing its incremental distribution of waves of stimulus payments following March’s enactment of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, just shared another big stimulus check update: Specifically, that a new wave of more than 2.3 million payments just got sent out, bringing the total number of checks distributed thus far since March to more than 169 million payments. And altogether, since those payments started rolling out on March 12, the checks have in the aggregate transferred more than $395 billion from the federal government to American taxpayers.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MassLive.com

Stimulus update: IRS sending 2.3 million more stimulus payments; Here’s who is getting one

The Internal Revenue Service said another round of stimulus payments has been sent. In the past two weeks, the IRS has disbursed more than 2.3 million additional stimulus payments, officially known as Economic Impact Payments. The latest stimulus – up to $1,400 for individuals and dependents and $2,800 for married couples – was approved in March under the American Rescue Place.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

When Will Child Tax Credit Payments Start? When Checks Arrive and how Much You'll get

Federal Child Tax Credit payments are on target to be sent out in July, potentially putting thousands of dollars in parents' pockets by the end of the year. President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit, allowing people to receive larger payments and required the payments be sent out on a monthly basis instead of being claimed on next year's taxes. Amid concerns that the Internal Revenue Service's work overload could delay payments, the agency confirmed checks would go out beginning in July, as the bill dictates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
BGR.com

$3,600 in new stimulus checks is coming sooner than you think – here’s when

Wondering whether the federal government will start sending out more stimulus checks soon? We have a definite answer to your question, and a specific date to share, as well — bottom line, circle July 15 on your calendar, because, yes, that’s when an all-new round of stimulus checks is set to begin arriving in taxpayers’ bank accounts. Only, these checks will be a lot different than the three direct payments (for $1,200, $600, and $1,400) that came before. Here’s the big difference: Whereas those three payments we just mentioned were one-offs, this new wave of stimulus checks will be recurring, with...
U.S. PoliticsKVUE

More $1,400 stimulus checks sent. Here's who's getting them.

Nearly 2 million more stimulus payments from the passage of the American Rescue Plan COVID relief bill in March went out in the past two weeks. They include almost 1 million "plus-up" payments, the IRS said Wednesday. Americans who made up to $75,000 in 2020 will get the maximum $1,400...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KFI AM 640

Secret Stimulus Check Coming But You Have To Ask For It To Get It

When President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law in March, many Americans were excited because it meant they would be getting a third stimulus check, this one for $1,400, but what they didn't realize is that the bill offers a lot more than that. Millions are learning that they will be getting a lot more money in the form of monthly checks thanks to the federal child tax credit included in the act, yet there is another way for Americans struggling financial to get money from the government.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Are there plans for a 4th stimulus payment in 2021? Here's what we know

While we have some clue what to expect in the next two stimulus packages, could one of those bills include a fourth stimulus check? The IRS is still sending out batches of third stimulus checks, but that aid will only go so far. That's why some lawmakers are calling for more pandemic-related money for 2021 -- whether it's as a one-time direct payment or a recurring payment.
Income TaxWXII 12

COVID-19 stimulus: Here's who has received relief money so far

The federal government has pumped about $4 trillion into the U.S. economy since the pandemic began in March 2020, sending cash directly to households, boosting unemployment benefits and creating several new grant and loan programs for businesses. Now that the U.S. economy is nearly back to normal, some are asking...