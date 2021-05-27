Deivi García can crack Yankees rotation

Despite an inauspicious start, Corey Kluber has been everything the Yankees could have hoped for in the first two months of the season. The former ace and current reclamation project has posted a cool 3.09 ERA with a 3.76 FIP in addition to throwing the first no-hitter by a Yankee since David Cone in 1999. That’s a worthy enough performance for anyone, but it’s especially impressive for a 35-year-old who had started just 8 injury-addled games over the previous two seasons.