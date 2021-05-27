Zynga and Kenneth Cole team up for Pride Month with High Heels game partnership

Gamemaker Zynga and fashion designer Kenneth Cole have teamed up to celebrate Pride Month inside Zynga’s High Heels hypercasual mobile game. The move is the latest in a series of big steps from Zynga to celebrate diversity. The partnership will debut the Kenneth Cole Pride 2021 fashion collection inside the High Heels game, which was published by Zynga’s Rollic division and has been downloaded more than 60 million times. This collaboration marks the first time that Kenneth Cole’s iconic street-smart style will be featured in a mobile game, and it’s another recognition of how important the audience for games has become. It runs during the first two weeks of June.