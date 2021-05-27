Nintendo is bringing Smash and Splatoon esports to high schools
Nintendo is expanding its esports efforts by moving into high schools. The company has announced a new partnership with PlayVS, which will see games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 introduced into varsity athletics starting in the fall. “What’s magical about this opportunity is that it’s a way for kids to participate, to compete against their peer levels, and to do so as part of high school athletics,” Nintendo’s Bill Trinen tells The Verge.www.theverge.com