Nintendo is bringing Smash and Splatoon esports to high schools

By Andrew Webster
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo is expanding its esports efforts by moving into high schools. The company has announced a new partnership with PlayVS, which will see games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 2 introduced into varsity athletics starting in the fall. “What’s magical about this opportunity is that it’s a way for kids to participate, to compete against their peer levels, and to do so as part of high school athletics,” Nintendo’s Bill Trinen tells The Verge.

