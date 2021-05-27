Nintendo is bringing Smash and Splatoon esports to high schools

Trove released in 2015 as a sandbox game developed and published by Trion Worlds and has since then released on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2017. Thus, the game is available on essentially all major last-generation consoles. With its unique style, design, graphics and gameplay, Trove was an immediate hit in the gaming community and has strived since then with over 28 million players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. With consistent effort, updates and content into Trove, it is no surprise that Gamigo announced that its online, cubic MMO, Trove, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this summer. To announce its Switch launch, gamigo released a gameplay trailer showcasing the best features of the game as well as its hectic, fun combat.