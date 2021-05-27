Cancel
Borderlands 3 is getting crossplay support, but not on PlayStation

By Tom Warren
The Verge
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorderlands 3 is set to get crossplay support soon, but not on Sony’s PlayStation consoles. Gearbox, the developer of Borderlands 3, has revealed it was ready to enable “full crossplay support across all platforms” but that the publisher, 2K Games, required it be removed for PlayStation consoles. Gearbox CEO Randy...

#Epic Games#Borderlands 3#Gearbox#Rocket League#Xbox And Switch#Epic V Apple#Crossplay Support#Fortnite Crossplay#Consoles#2k Games#Developer#Cross Platform Play#Skins#Cosmetic Items#Today
