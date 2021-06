Spoilers for The Kominsky Method Season 3 premiere -- “Chapter 17. In all the old familiar places” -- lie ahead. The Kominsky Method recently debuted its humorous and heartfelt final season, and it's ultimately a worthy send-off for the Chuck Lorre-produced show. The final six episodes are filled with memorable moments for Michael Douglas’ Sandy Kominsky and those in his orbit. But of course, the season starts out on a somewhat grim but hilarious note with the funeral of Sandy’s best friend, Norman Newlander, who was played by Alan Arkin in the first two seasons. While the sequence is played out well, it turns out Douglas was actually “nervous” about this aspect of the Netflix Season 3 premiere.