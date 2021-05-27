Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union County, NC

NC 6th grader arrested after taking loaded gun to school, pointing it an another student

By Annette Weston
WLOS.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, Union County — A North Carolina middle school student was arrested Wednesday after officials said they brought a loaded gun to school and pointed in at another student. Union County Public Schools leaders said school resource officer seized the loaded .380 pistol from the sixth grader and nobody was...

wlos.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, NC
Crime & Safety
Monroe, NC
Education
Monroe, NC
Government
County
Union County, NC
Union County, NC
Government
Union County, NC
Education
Union County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grader#Guns#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#East Union Middle School#School Resource Officer#School Today#Students#Parents#Calling#Conduct#Dr Croffut#Weapons#Inappropriate Items#Message
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Monroe, NCenquirerjournal.com

'Torch run' visits Wolfe School

MONROE — Students at Wolfe School got to be a part of Special Olympics on Tuesday (May 11), when the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) made a stop at the school (722 Brewer Drive) as part of their trips across the state. Starting in the 1980’s LETR’s mission...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Union County, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Union County set to bring back proms this weekend

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — High schoolers in Union County are getting ready for prom this weekend. Seniors across the district and some juniors, depending on the school, will be able to attend prom this year without masks. Last year, all Union County Public Schools proms were canceled, according to UCPS...
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Treatment program benefitting substance abusers

UNION COUNTY — May is National Drug Treatment Court Month. Union County courts offers a treatment program for DWI (driving while impaired) offenders. Judge Stephen Higdon is a district court judge in Union County (Judicial District 20B). He and Sabrina Harrison, coordinator for the treatment program, spoke with the Enquirer-Journal about an evidence-based DWI treatment court program that has proven to be successful.
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Wake Up to Agriculture benefitting thousands of third graders

Through a collaborative approach, the North Carolina Cooperative Extension — Union County Center and the Union County Public Schools Agriculture Education Department are helping more than 3,100 third grade students in Union County learn about agriculture during the annual Wake Up to Agriculture program. As the longest running-Wake Up to...
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Jury finds man guilty in woman's death

MONROE — This week a Union County jury found a man guilty in the death of a woman who was thrown from his SUV after he lost control while doing a burnout and a donut. Tuesday the jury found Bucky Scott Smith, 42, guilty of second degree Murder, felony death by vehicle, and driving while license revoked. He was sentenced to prison for 309-383 months, or 25-32 years, according to a social media post Wednesday by the Union County District Attorney’s Office.
Monroe, NCenquirerjournal.com

Seven Monroe men sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

CHARLOTTE — Seven Union County men with ties to a drug ring have been sentenced to prison, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina announced. U.S. Attorney William T. Setzer announced Tuesday (May 4) that eight members of a drug trafficking ring operations received prison federal sentences that range from 30 to 300 months.
Union County, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Merrell: Teachers should be that child's someone

Editor's note: Melissa Merrell shared these remarks with finalists for Union County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. We're sharing them with you in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week from May 3 to 7. Yesterday, I was out walking, trying to get my 10,000 steps in and my little neighbor...
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Mom of UCPS students advocates for parental rights

UNION COUNTY — In early August when students are buying new school supplies, backpacks and lunchboxes will face masks be on the list?. Some parents like Britney Bouldin are trying to prevent masks from making the list. Bouldin and her husband have three children — one in kindergarten, one in...
Union County, NCenquirerjournal.com

Helicopter clips wire and crashes, killing pilot

A Virginia man was killed Sunday afternoon when his helicopter clipped an electrical wire and nosedived into the ground. The Union County Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as 57-year-old David Michael Montague of Rapidan, Virginia. Montague was reportedly dusting fungicide on farmland off Belk Mill Road when the crash occurred.