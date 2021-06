Many of us continue chasing the specs and continue chasing down the best phone that Android as a platform has to offer. The reality is that those spec-chasers are in the minority, as many Android users just want to find a smartphone that fits their needs. And that’s where some of the beauty lies when looking at different devices, as there’s practically a device for every need. You could check out the RedMagic 6 or ASUS ROG Phone 5 for gaming, a Galaxy S21 Ultra or OnePlus 9 Pro for a flagship experience, or the Doogee S86 if you need a rugged and durable phone with out-of-this-world battery life.