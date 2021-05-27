Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mass Effect's Choices Remain Its Greatest Success—And Greatest Failure

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The idea of "choice" is one of the great dreams of narrative games and their fans. The concept that you, the player, can build your character's personality and relationship and then the game world bends around those choices, in the way that a game like Civilization will bend around a player's economic and military choices. The dream, of course, is unattainable—writers cannot write dialogue for every possible situation, and any AI that could do it would probably be powerful enough to be a Mass Effect villain—but the attempts to reach it are still exciting and often beloved.

www.vice.com
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Economic Success#World History#Economic History#Military History#Civilization#The Illusive Man#Fallout New Vegas#Narrative Games#Means#Game History#Personality#Relationship#Memory#Embedded Dialogue#Writers#Choice Based Games#Limited Resources#The Game#Shepard Smooch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 2: Warn Batarian Colonies Choice Explained

The Arrival DLC for Mass Effect 2 is arguably the most important story beat in the game that links Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 together. While running around with Liara in Lair of the Shadow Broker might be infinitely cooler, Arrival will help players understand what is going on at the start of Mass Effect 3. If you’re here, you’re probably towards the end of the DLC and are wondering what happens when you choose to either warn the Batarian colonies or call the Normandy for an evac. Here’s what you need to know about this choice.
Video Gamespsu.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Review (PS4) – A Solid And Impactful Remaster To One Of The Greatest Trilogies In Gaming

Mass Effect Legendary Edition PS4 Review – The Mass Effect Legendary Edition‘s remastering of the Mass Effect trilogy invokes a variety of emotions. For all the flaws and poorly-aged features in this trilogy of sci-fi adventures, the quality of its storytelling and characters always shone through. To change that is risky with a series as beloved as Mass Effect and while some fixes and touch-ups are welcome boosts, others spoil the established aesthetic somewhat.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Mass Effect Choices and Consequences Guide

This Mass Effect Choices and Consequences guide will explain all the decisions that you can make during the game and what their consequences would be in Mass Effect. The Choices you make in ME 1 can have far ranging Consequences in the whole of Mass Effect trilogy, and to get the ending you want, its best to know what your Choices will reap.
Video GamesDestructoid

Deathloop preview: Arkane's greatest hits with an asymmetrical twist

Deathloop always starts back at the beginning. Colt, struck with amnesia, wakes up on a beach with one heck of a hangover and the revelation that time, on this island, is looping. He has a simple objective: to hunt down the Visionaries spread around Blackreef and kill them all in a day, closing the loop in the process.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

6 Best Lore Heavy Games for People Who Hate Lore

I’ve said before that I’m not a fan of story-driven games, but even I can’t deny some are truly special; the same can be said for a game’s lore. Whether it’s a grim and dark future of war or fantasy-filled worlds, some games have so much depth and intrigue that even those (like me) who hate stories and lore can’t help but enjoy and appreciate their worlds. These are 6 of the best games to play for lore and backstory, even if you hate heavier games. These are in no particular order and range across a few genres and settings.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Mass Effect 3 Rachni Queen choice: what to do with the queen or clone

Mass Effect 3 is full of choices, and one of the most difficult ones concerns an old friend - the Rachni Queen, last directly seen during the first Mass Effect. The Rachni Queen shows up a little way into ME3 in a mission called Attican Traverse: Krogan Team or Attican Traverse: The Rachni, with the name of the mission depending on decisions you made in ME1. In fact, the outcome of this mission varies largely depending on something you did in that game - this is one of the missions where the consequences of choices across the trilogy can be most keenly felt.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Conan Exiles Isle of Siptah Expansion Adds a Disgustingly Giant Spider God and Plenty of New Content

Conan Exiles has released a new expansion titled Isle of Siptah, which adds new points of interest, NPC factions, and a new religion to the open-world survival game. The game’s first major expansion is currently available on PS4 and PS5. The game adds dozens of new dungeons to explore and monsters to kill in a brand new island map and even a giant summonable spider god that will serve as the perfect counter to any arachnophobic rival clans.