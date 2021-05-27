Mass Effect's Choices Remain Its Greatest Success—And Greatest Failure

I’ve said before that I’m not a fan of story-driven games, but even I can’t deny some are truly special; the same can be said for a game’s lore. Whether it’s a grim and dark future of war or fantasy-filled worlds, some games have so much depth and intrigue that even those (like me) who hate stories and lore can’t help but enjoy and appreciate their worlds. These are 6 of the best games to play for lore and backstory, even if you hate heavier games. These are in no particular order and range across a few genres and settings.