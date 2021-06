Even though I’ve been lead singer and guitarist in the band Di Derre for 30 years, I am a terrible guitar player. Even the guys in the band will agree with that. When I was growing up my younger brother was in a band, as were most of my friends, and I’d write the lyrics for them. But it wasn’t until I was in the army, aged 20, that I picked up the guitar. The guy who lived next door to me had a 12-string Yamaha, which is definitely not the kind of guitar you should learn to play on. I had to start composing my own songs to try and figure out easier chord changes. We were in a very northern part of Norway where there’s no sun during winter. There wasn’t much that you could do, so I would just sit in my room in total darkness and write songs – sad songs, of course.