Michael Chandler is down but not out following a loss in his first attempt at becoming UFC champion. Just one fight into his career with the promotion, the former Bellator mainstay was granted a shot at the vacant lightweight title after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement last year. Chandler made the most of the opportunity with a fast start in his fight against Charles Oliveira on Saturday as he blasted the Brazilian with a left hand early that led to him nearly earning a first-round finish with a guillotine choke.