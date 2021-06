2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 production kicks off in August. Riding on the brand’s brand new, all-electric e-GMP platform, Hyundai’s 2022 Ioniq 5 is the first of many new EV models coming to the U.S. In time, we’ll get a the midsize sedan as well as a Palisade-sized SUV, but Hyundai’s kicking off with the most popular segment: compact crossovers. To that end, the Ioniq 5 competes most directly against the Volkswagen ID.4 as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Tesla Model Y.