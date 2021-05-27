Dan Auerbach Summons the Ghosts of Mississippi Blues

Until he passed away in 2018 at the age of 75 from a heart attack at his home in Tennessee, Tony Joe White had quite the music career. Blues purists might know him from his 1969 hit “Polk Salad Annie,” but his songwriting skills garnered him some more mainstream success as well. He wrote two hits for Tina Turner in 1989 with “Steamy Windows” and “Undercover Agent for the Blues,” while his own hit has been covered by Elvis Presley and Tom Jones. When you have the likes of these icons playing your music, you must be doing something right.