Bird announces its third-generation electric scooter with automatic emergency braking

By Andrew J. Hawkins
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBird is out with a new electric scooter that’s designed to be the Santa Monica, California-based company’s most durable and sustainable vehicle yet. The Bird Three scooter has a longer wheelbase, a dual-sensor throttle, and a “triple braking system” with dual independent handbrakes and an “autonomous emergency braking” system that the company claims is an industry-first.

