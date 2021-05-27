Bird announces its third-generation electric scooter with automatic emergency braking

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. Nowadays, there is a great demand for this kind of transportation. This type of electric scooter is the same as a wheelchair, but when configured as a scooter, these electric scooters or Sähköskootteri (Finnish) can instill the ability of self-determination for the elderly living in daily work. The most important thing about owning a scooter is to be able to move around easily and comfortably. Motorized scooters are electric vehicles and motorized auxiliary equipment for single travelers. When we say electric, it is usually an electric car. But other countries also have motorized gasoline scooters. To a certain extent, this kind of assistive technology with physical functions can be applied to such mobile scooters, which can increase your participation in sports and social activities outside of your comfort zone. The electric scooter can be folded and placed anywhere. This scooter is specially developed for people who can move to drive motor vehicles and cannot cover long distances due to health reasons. However, it is important to remember that these scooters should replace physical activity, as these types of scooters will suddenly make it easy for you to move around the house, shop, or even meet on your own.