The relic of the Soviet space program has long been of interest to a variety of urban explorers, and now it’s been tagged by street artists. In the latest undignified episode in the unhappy recent history of the Soviet Union’s Buran space shuttle orbiter, one of the surviving examples was spray-painted by graffiti artists who managed to get into the building where it’s stored in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, home of the Russian space program. The episode has created embarrassment for the Russian state space corporation, Roscosmos, and comes less than a decade after the first Buran orbiter was totally destroyed in a roof collapse, also at Baikonur, which killed eight workers.