Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

People Can't Get Enough Of Lady Gaga And Lisa Kudrow's Duet On The Friends Reunion

By Joey Keogh
thelist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs its title suggests, "Friends: The Reunion" is a one-off special broadcast exclusively on HBO Max that brings the cast of the beloved sitcom back together for the first time in almost 20 years. The original run of the show took in ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, as per IMDb, and although the show is syndicated, which basically means it's playing non-stop on one if not several TV channels at any time, fans have been clamoring for more from the core cast ever since the final episode aired.

www.thelist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
James Corden
Person
Chrissie Hynde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smelly Cat#Duet#Friends Reunion#Show Time#Cnn#Variety Gaga#Song#Love#Sitcom#Musician Phoebe#Acoustic Guitar#Billboard#Imdb#Central Perk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Cats
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Thought Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

It's impossible not to love Jennifer Aniston, and apparently, that's true even when your own mom was also a Friends cast member. Lisa Kudrow visited Conan on Wednesday, May 12, where she told host Conan O'Brien that her son, Julian, who recently turned 23 and used to join his mom on the Friends set as a young child, has mixed feelings about now watching the iconic sitcom. "I know he hasn't seen every episode," Lisa shared about her only child, although she wasn't quite sure why he hadn't been more curious. "I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did...
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
TV & VideosAlbia Newspapers

Lisa Kudrow's emotional Friends filming

Lisa Kudrow found it "really emotional" filming the 'Friends' reunion. The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer - recently wrapped filming on the reunion show and she admits it was "so thrilling" to be back with her friends.
TV Series963kklz.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Friends: The Reunion Premiere Date, Guest Stars and Teaser!

HBO Max will debut Friends: The Reunion special on Thursday, May 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. You can watch a teaser for Friends: The Reunion below and read on for the guest stars!. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David...
Celebritiesdoniphanherald.com

Lisa Kudrow thought Friends would last 'forever'

Lisa Kudrow was convinced that 'Friends' would run "forever" The 57-year-old actress played Phoebe Buffray in the iconic sitcom between 1994 and 2004 and was always confident about her career at that time because she was convinced there would be no reason to have to look for another job. Asked...
CelebritiesWUSA

Lisa Kudrow Celebrates Son Julian's Graduation: See the Sweet Pic!

Lisa Kudrow's son is a college grad! The Friendsstar's son Julian Stern graduated from the University of Southern California over the weekend, and she couldn't be more proud. Kudrow took to Instagram to celebrate the special moment, sharing a photo of herself hugging Julian, who is wearing his cap and gown. The 23-year-old graduated from USC's School of Cinematic Arts.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Lisa Kudrow Should Have Been Rachel On Friends

Lisa Kudrow has revealed that she isn’t all that similar to her Friends character Phoebe Buffay at least according to a Friends character quiz. Lisa Kudrow Appeared On The Late Show Ahead Of The Much-Awaited Friends Reunion On HBO Max. With the much-awaited reunion special of the show premiering on...
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Joins the Friends Reunion to Perform the Perfect Song

Spoilers for Friends: The Reunion ahead. When Friends teased Lady Gaga as one of the superstar guests for its reunion special, we didn't know what to expect. Would she wear a high-fashion remix of all of Chandler's clothes? Would she share a sentimental anecdote of what the show means to her? (As a former NYU student, she did spend a lot of time in Greenwich Village.)