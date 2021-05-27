Want to Live Longer? Try These Secret Little Exercise Tricks Every Day
Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow, longevity researcher, and author of The Blue Zones: Lessons for Living Longer from the People Who've Lived the Longest, knows a thing or two about living a longer life. For years he's observed how many of the world's oldest living people carry themselves throughout the day, and he knows how those tiny little decisions—many of which you wouldn't even notice unless you're looking for them—can profoundly add up.www.eatthis.com