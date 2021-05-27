Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hawks vs Knicks 5/28/2021 Playoffs Game 3 Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

By David Purdum
ESPN
 5 days ago

The New York Knicks (41-31) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-31) play in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs on Friday, May 28, 2021 on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET. Hawks vs Knicks (-4.5, 211) Hawks betting trends. Atlanta has a 40-33-1 record ATS this year. When...

www.espn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Trae Young
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Cam Reddish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Knicks#Pacers#Home Game#Knicks 5 28 2021#Hawks Vs Knicks#The New York Knicks#The Atlanta Hawks#Espn#Ats#Atl#Wizards#Ind#Suns#Spurs#Lakers#Lal#Clippers#Nuggets#Data Skrive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: 5 players crucial to playoff success

The Atlanta Hawks have made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They have done this on the back of their young core meshing with the veterans the front office managed to sign over the summer. It has not been all smooth sailing for the Hawks. They...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAESPN

New York Knicks clinch No. 4 seed, set up series vs. Atlanta Hawks

After leading the New York Knicks not only to their first playoff appearance in eight years, but also securing the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 96-92 win over the Boston Celtics, Julius Randle said he isn't interested in discussing how far the Knicks have exceeded their lowly preseason expectations.
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAYardbarker

Who should the Knicks start against the Atlanta Hawks in round 1?

The New York Knicks officially locked in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a close victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Ultimately, the win was a bit more strenuous than they would’ve hoped for, but they got the job done and will now take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
NBAaudacy.com

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett played more minutes than anyone else in NBA in 2020-21 season

The NBA implemented a policy in an attempt to restrict the ever so popular strategy of load management throughout the league, and it lessened how often healthy players could rest, to a degree. Still, if you were a fan of the 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks or the other preconceived top dogs around the league, there were certainly some games where you'd watch one or both teams scratch a player or two — under various designations — in an attempt to give them a day off. Intertwined with real injuries and with the COVID-19 pandemic, you likely saw quite a few absences.
NBAThe Ringer

Knicks Clinch the 4-Seed and Face the Hawks in Round 1

JJ opens with the Knicks closing out the regular season with three straight wins to clinch the 4-seed and home-court advantage in Round 1 against the Hawks before taking a few calls from fired-up Knicks fans (1:13). Then he breaks down his weekend trip to Baltimore and the Yankees taking two of three from the Orioles, plus the Mets getting swept by the Rays (14:57). Next, radio and YES Network host Michael Kay stops by to discuss the Yankees’ season, competing with Francesa, and the excitement in the city around the Knicks (25:01). Finally, JJ weighs in on the Nets getting the 2-seed and whom he wants to see them play (53:20), takes some listener voicemails (55:20), and closes it out with some hockey talk with Mollie Walker of The New York Post (1:09:11).
NBAchatsports.com

The Rockets’ season comes to a close against the Hawks

It was just yesterday when James Harden was a member of the Houston Rockets; they acquired DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall; Bill Worrell was still announcing games. The world was our oyster. Now, just a short (literally) season later, all of that changed. The Rockets will end their season with...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Who should Toronto Raptors fans support in the playoffs?

It’s been a strange, turbulent, and uniquely challenging pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season for the Toronto Raptors, one that will officially see them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013. There will be plenty of time for analysis on the season that was and a look at the next steps to be taken, but the playoffs are less than two weeks away, so what’s a Raptors fan to do?
NBAchatsports.com

Game Thread 5/16/21: Hawks vs. Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets in the regular season finale on Sunday evening. Trae Young (right big toe soreness) is a game-time decision. Tony Snell (right Achilles soreness) is a game-time decision. Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is out. Kevin Huerter...
NBAorlandopinstripedpost.com

SB Nation Reacts: When might the Magic again rise to relevance?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Orlando Magic fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. As the Magic-less playoffs approach, the biggest surprise of the season is likely...
NBANBA

Series preview: Playoff newbies Knicks, Hawks ready to keep late rolls going

Going from playoffs to playoffs, both the Knicks and the Hawks will be bringing crews short on postseason experience into their best-of-seven series. We’re not talking Sacramento Kings-like (15 years and counting), but New York last reached the playoffs in 2013 and Atlanta hasn’t appeared since 2016. What changed? Their...
NBACelticsBlog

Boston’s backups nearly steal one: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Knicks

1. Well...we made it! 72 games in a 146-day regular season in the books. Normally, we say the NBA season is a marathon and not a sprint. This season felt like we sprinted a marathon. And now we’ve crossed the regular season finish line. Thanks for hanging in there with us 72 times. Hopefully, we’ve got more than a few to go this season!