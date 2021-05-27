Cancel
Video Games

This year’s Pokémon Go Fest is also a music festival

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Go Fest is just a few weeks away, and this year, the annual event is also going to be a music festival, developer Niantic announced on Thursday. During the event, you’ll pick one of two Pikachu — Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star, which you can see in the image at the top of this post — and that choice will influence the music you’ll hear in-game throughout the fest. Longtime Pokémon developer Junichi Masuda has produced special tracks for the event, including “a rock-and-rolling track for Pikachu Rock Star fans” and “a high-energy electro-pop song for Pikachu Pop Star stans,” according to a blog post.

