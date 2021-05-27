This year’s Pokémon Go Fest is also a music festival

Niantic has announced a new event for Pokémon GO. Read on below to learn more:. Get ready for a musical summer—Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is coming soon!. With this year being both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, we’re simply jazzed to share more details of what’s in store for Pokémon GO Fest 2021, happening on July 17 and 18! It’s been five whole years of Pokémon GO, and we couldn’t have done it without all of you. To celebrate, ticket prices will be reduced from USD $14.99 to $5! †