Photos from Mars are often eye-catching but rarely do the Martian clouds provide visual splendor. The rusty hues that cover the ground and most of the sky are often due to winds carrying dust, which happens a lot on Mars, and rovers sometimes have a tough time capturing what the clouds in the thin Martian atmosphere actually look like. NASA’s Curiosity rover has made it a point to focus some of its scientific effort on studying the clouds on Mars, and as the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory explains in a new blog post, the scientists were surprised at what they’ve seen.