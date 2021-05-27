Bill would bolster jobs & childcare for military families

A bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate aims to address two issues that remain problematic for military families: spousal unemployment and childcare.

The Jobs and Childcare for Military Families Act is sponsored by Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat representing Virginia, Senator John Boozman, a Republican representing Arkansas, and Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican representing North Carolina.

Under the act, the tax code would be amended to provide incentives for businesses to hire military spouses.

It would also create new Flexible Spending Accounts, or FSAs, to make it easier for military families to afford childcare.

You can read the full text of the bill here .