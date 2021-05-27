Cancel
Bill would bolster jobs & childcare for military families

By Todd Corillo
WTKR News 3
 18 days ago
A bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate aims to address two issues that remain problematic for military families: spousal unemployment and childcare.

The Jobs and Childcare for Military Families Act is sponsored by Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat representing Virginia, Senator John Boozman, a Republican representing Arkansas, and Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican representing North Carolina.

Under the act, the tax code would be amended to provide incentives for businesses to hire military spouses.

It would also create new Flexible Spending Accounts, or FSAs, to make it easier for military families to afford childcare.

You can read the full text of the bill here .

Fort Hood, TXKLTV

Tenant Bill of Rights for military families living on post delayed

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Military families are still struggling with private contractors and on-post housing after the Department of Defense delayed the final protections of the new housing Bill of Rights to September 30. The Defense Department says because these companies are signed into existing long-term contracts with the...
MilitaryMirror

Bill would honor seaman

HARRISBURG — State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, has introduced a bill to name a bridge after a local serviceman killed in World War II. The bill was unanimously approved by the state House of Representatives. Burns’ H.B. 150 would designate a bridge on state Route 53 over Laurel Run in...
Washington, DCrstreet.org

Reform would give military spouses more job options

“Military spouses shouldn’t have to constantly jump through duplicative hoops just to be allowed to work,” said Shoshana Weissmann, a resident fellow at R Street, a Washington, D.C.-based free-market public policy institute. …. Officials with R Street say they have been fighting for occupational licensing reform at the state and...
Lawrence, PANew Castle News

Bill package would benefit veterans

State Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, joined fellow lawmakers Wednesday at Soldiers’ Grove to highlight a package of bills that would improve services for the commonwealth’s large veteran community. Sainato, Democratic chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, said the bipartisan bill package, “For Those Who Served,” would...
U.S. PoliticsNew Haven Register

Bill would permanently expand telehealth services

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new bill in Washington would permanently expand telehealth services under Medicare and allow patients in rural areas without access to broadband to use audio services, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said. “It should not have taken a pandemic for Medicare to finally unlock the potential of...
Militarykrwg.org

StoryCorps Military Voices - Bill Carpenter

Hear the full interview with Army Reserves Command Sergeant Major Bill Carpenter, Ret. and his friend Steve Montanez. Army Reserves Command Sergeant Major Bill Carpenter, ret. talks about his military service with his friend Steve Montanez. Hear the portion of the interview that aired on KRWG-FM.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FLNews Herald

Maney-sponsored bill to help military families gets DeSantis signature

PONTE VEDRA BEACH — The legislative career of freshman Florida Rep. Patt Maney reached a milestone Friday as Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 429 into law. The signing ceremony at America Legion Post 233 in Ponte Vedra Beach marked the first time that a Maney-sponsored bill had made its way through the legislative process to become state law.
Pierce County, WATacoma News Tribune

Food bank for military families coming to Pierce County

A drive-thru food bank for military families is coming to Pierce County on Saturday, June 5. The Military Family Advisory Network, a nonprofit that conducts research on the needs of “the modern military family,” will host the event with support from Nourish Pierce County at Clover Park High School in Lakewood.
Advocacymountain-topmedia.com

Veterans, military families increasingly face hunger

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for military families and veterans say many are going hungry. A report by the hunger-fighting group Mazon found food pantries operate on or near almost every military base in the country. The House Rules Committee recently held a roundtable highlighting persistent food insecurity in the military...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

As McConnell effectively dares Senate Dems, will they respond?

In early 2016, when Senate Republicans imposed an 11-month blockade to prevent Barack Obama from filling a Supreme Court vacancy, Democrats did little to hide their outrage. In late 2016, when several GOP senators announced plans to keep that blockade going for four years -- effectively saying only Republican presidents are allowed to name justices -- Dems were similarly incensed.