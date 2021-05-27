Cancel
Sotheby’s is Selling Rare Brontë Manuscripts, Including Emily’s Poems, in July

By Helen Holmes
Observer
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily and Charlotte Brontë are perhaps some of the most famous literary sisters of all time; Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre are just a few of the eight novels all three siblings, the lesser known Anne Brontë was also a novelist, eventually produced between them. Because of the excellence and influence of these tomes, anything affiliated with the Brontës tends to get a lot of attention. Fortunately, Sotheby’s has produced a fresh reason to get excited about the gothic literary heroes with an upcoming auction of some of their rarest manuscripts. Taking place on July 2nd, the auction of the Honresfield library will include documents assembled by William Law, Alfred Law and Sir Alfred Joseph Law.

