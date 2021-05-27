Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Exploration of our Creed: Part 2

By Editorials
catholicmessenger.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I believe in God, the Father almighty, creator of heaven and earth.” That short sentence comprises what we call the “first article” of the Apostles’ Creed. The Nicene Creed includes the word One and the phrase “of all things, visible and invisible.” The Creed is customarily described as including three articles, each naming one of the three divine persons. Thus, we see that our belief in Father, Son and Holy Spirit as One God stands at the center of our faith.

www.catholicmessenger.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Language#Earth#Orthodox#Christians#St Ambrose University#The Catholic Messenger#Catholic Messenger#Exploration#Creator#Divine Works#Material Creation#Faith#Theological Language#Names God#Scripture#Reverence#Human Experience#Domination#Father#Israel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionNo Depression

St. Lenox Explores Complexities of Faith on ‘Ten Songs of Worship and Praise for Our Tumultuous Times’

Andrew Choi works full-time as a lawyer in midtown Manhattan, but he’s also a classically trained violinist and formidable singer-songwriter with four records under his moniker, St. Lenox. His newest, Ten Songs of Worship and Praise for Our Tumultuous Times (which follows the same title structure as 2015’s Ten Songs About Memory and Hope, 2016’s Ten Hymns from My American Gothic, and 2018’s Ten Fables of Young Ambition and Passionate Love) is a keyboard-centric album stemming from a folk-punk ethos that highlights such intimidating topics — through the lens of being a gay, progressive Korean-American with multiple successful careers — in musically accessible ways.
Religionla-croix.com

The Kingdom of God is like a mustard seed

A seedling that will become great. (Photo: ROMOLO TAVANI/ROMOLO TAVANI - STOCK.ADOBE.COM) We are given a series of little parables to meditate upon on the same day we traditionally would celebrate the Feast of Saint Anthony of Padua. The familiar statue in our churches shows Anthony holding open a Bible,...
Religiontrentonian.ca

Rev. Larry Blaikie: Too often, we are like Jonah in speaking with God

Obedience is harder than it might look. We have been looking at the reluctant Prophet Jonah. It’s an amazing story of a runaway prophet who finds himself disobeying God and running in the other direction. Jonah eventually ends up spending three days and three nights in the belly of a fish, but in the end once Jonah realizes God’s grace upon his life, he agrees to go and preach to the people of Nineveh, the capital of the brutal Assyrian empire.
Religionpodpoint.com

Truth Tidits - Ep 163 - The Risen Son Of God

Today, in Romans 1, we conclude Paul's introductory statements to this treatise by focusing on how Jesus was declared to be God's Son through the Holy Spirit's power specifically in the Resturrection and what a powerful and proven miracle Jesus' Resurrection was and what it means to us. www.covenanttruthministries.com.
Religiongoldenageofgaia.com

The Higher Management of Our Enlightenment Experiences – Part 1/2

In the course of other research, I came across this quote from Sri Ramakrishna in which he talks about giving Swami Vivekananda an experience, probably of seventh-chakra enlightenment or perhaps a truncated higher experience. “Now the Mother has shown you everything. But this revelation will remain under lock and key,...
ReligionThomasville Times-Enterprise

Biblical paradoxes

A paradox is a seemingly contradictory statement that is still true. There are several in Christian theology, and we accept them by realizing that God knows everything and fully understands reality, though we do not. Isaiah 55:8 applies. Here God states, “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways My ways, says the Lord.”
Minoritiesmidnorthmonitor.com

Sudbury faith: Accepting LGBTQ2SIA+ into the church makes us complete

This year marks a significant anniversary, a milestone in the history of the denomination to which I belong. Ten years ago next month, on July 15, 2011, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC) approved a Social Statement on Human Sexuality. As a result of approving that statement, our church was then permitted to solemnize same-sex marriages, ordain queer clergy, and welcome members of the LGBTQ2SIA+ community.
Religionknowingisdoing.org

When you teach about Jesus Christ, be urgent

In the book of Deuteronomy God goes to great lengths to emphasize the importance of the “Shema” - Profession of Faith to the Israelites. This creedal statement of faith established how the Israelites were to profess their faith, and in obedience, listen to God.[1] The proclamation of the Shema is a direct acknowledgement and assent of the Kingdom of God and one’s willingness to freely live within it.
Religionheraldmalaysia.com

Pope at Angelus: Discover the presence of God in our lives

At his Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis reminds us to have attentive eyes in order to see how God’s hidden presence is always there and at work in our lives and history. Speaking to pilgrims gathered in Saint Peter’s Square for the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis reflected on the day’s Gospel: the two parables Jesus tells that open up an understanding of the mystery of God and how human events unfold. The parables show us that everyday life, which sometimes may seem monotonous or difficult, is always “inhabited by God’s hidden presence”, he noted, and it takes our attentive eyes to be able “to seek and find God in all things”.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Theological Insights From a Day in the Life of an American Exorcist

Something was afoot. After many dropped calls, I got the priest on the phone again, and before we were disconnected, I quickly said, “Let’s say a prayer.” We prayed to the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Michael, asking for their intercession to keep the phone lines open. Our prayers were answered. No dropped call that time. We had a good chat. And it turned out that he really did have someone who was in strong need of deliverance from demons.
Religionwww.romereports.com

Pope asks that everyone take responsibility to end poverty

One of the most original initiatives Pope Francis has spearheaded is World day of the Poor. It is celebrated every November. But the Pope wants preparations to start well ahead of time. That’s why the Vatican presented a special message Pope Francis prepared for this day. In it the Pope...
Religiongivesendgo.com

A Fathers Prayer

Steven Mark Hargrave is my Son, he was a wonderful, bright, and always light hearted boy, then Man. He batteled saddness with the loss of his Mother and struggeled like most young men growing up. He would always bounce back, recover to a very positive place, then fall to the darkness. He would always tell me "I got this Pa". When I arrived in TN I Found a quiet place, while I Prayed for him, the word I received from our Father was "Forgive".... I tell you now, I could not remember a single thing in his 41 years that I would EVER need to forgive him for. I listened to Father anyway, I told My Son that I forgave him for Anything I may have forgotten about throughout his entire life. This Forgiving Prayer was spoken face to face with Steven, when I was finished his very tired eyes rose up to mine, he told me "Thank You Pa" , we said the Lords Prayer, word for word together. This was a day of Father Son Pride. This day, along with Knowing that he excepted Jesus Christ as his Savior relieved my soul and allowed me to be one of the proudest parents on the planet.
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

Leaders and Single Adults Discuss Faith in Jesus Christ as Key to ‘Moving Mountains’ at Face to Face Event

The worldwide broadcast focused on President Nelson’s invitation to ‘increase faith’ — “[Jesus Christ] paid the compensatory price and provided the power for you to use Him to move every mountain you will ever face,” said Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ firstFace to Face event for single adults.
Visual Arti-bidder.com

Federico Barocci - Study for the head of Jesus Chris

ESTIMATE: $350.00-$500.00. Artist: Federico Barocci - Title: Study for the head of Jesus Christ - Medium: Fine Art Giclee on Canvas - Image Size: Approximately 32 inches x 26 inches - Unframed on Unstretched Canvas - Biography: Federico Barocci (c. 1535 in Urbino - 1612 in Urbino) was an Italian Renaissance painter and printmaker. His original name was Federico Fiori, and he was nicknamed Il Baroccio. His work was highly esteemed and influential, and foreshadows the Baroque of Rubens. He is generally considered the greatest and the most individual painter of his time in central Italy.
Religionvermontcatholic.org

Hope comes from noticing God at work even in small things, pope says

For those who learn to look carefully, the world is filled with signs of God’s presence, and noticing those signs is the best way to get over feelings of disappointment, Pope Francis said. Before praying the Angelus June 13 with hundreds of visitors in St. Peter’s Square, the pope spoke about the day’s reading from the Gospel of Mark and its parables about the farmer who sows seeds and about the tiny mustard seed that grows into a hardy shrub.
Religiondiscoverestevan.com

Calls For Apology From Catholic Church Increase

A call from Saskatchewan’s Indigenous leaders for Catholics to show solidarity with the survivors of residential schools in the country by staying home from services. The chief of the Kinistin Saulteaux Nation, Felix Thomas, made the call on Friday, saying that making the decision to stay home will show the Catholic Church that its members care about what happened in residential schools, and want an actual, meaningful apology.
Religionwww.romereports.com

Pope Francis blesses child dressed as a young pope

After the General Audience the Vatican published this picture from Pope Francis' Instagram account with little Isaac, who came to see the Pope dressed up just like him. It wasn't the first time Brian and Courtney Kissinger dressed up their children to see the Pope. BRIAN AND COURTNEY KISSINGER. “Our...