Figuring out the best rotations at linebacker for the 2021 Dallas Cowboys

When the Dallas Cowboys took Micah Parsons with the 12th pick in this year's draft it had many fans and draft analysts scratching their heads, even though Parsons was one of the most talented players on defense in the draft. When they took Jabril Cox later in the draft, it had many wondering what the Cowboys plan was in terms of usage after adding another player to a group that already had a couple of notable starters (Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith) and a notable backup (Keanu Neal). With OTAs now starting, the Cowboys are getting a feel for their new linebackers and how they will be able to insert them into their lineups on defense.