My thoughts about graduate school for Data Science after recently graduating and landing a job as a Data Engineer. I recently received my Master’s in Data Science after about two years of hands-on graduate-school work. Given some interest from folks via LinkedIn and my past Medium posts, I thought it may be helpful for some to be able to read my retroactive evaluation of the decision, and what I gained most from the experience. I also wanted to discuss what you should and shouldn’t expect to gain from getting your Master’s degree.