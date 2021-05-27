Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) stock plunged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

Citi analyst Jeff Chung upgraded NIO (NYSE: NIO) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $58.30 (from $57.60). The analyst comments "We sense a strong demand recovery from late Apr-21 in China NEV after SH auto shows, and expect NIO's monthly new order volumes in May-Jun to be 20-30% higher than the average monthly level in 4Q20 peak season. After the recent stock price correction from the peak in 4Q20, we believe this is a good re-entry point for the long-term investors, given the ongoing re-rating catalysts. For context, see our downgrade note. We raise our 2021E/22E/23E sales volume to 90k/ 155k/ 225k "“ following China white goods and smartphone evolutionary trend. We expect NIO to further gain market share from other JV brands with slower than expected ramp-up pace in China."