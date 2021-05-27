Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dragon Victory International Limited (LYL) stock plunged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

By MG Staff
marketglobalist.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the premarket trading session, Dragon Victory International Limited shares have plunged by -1.57% to the price of $1.25 at the time of writing. LYL stock previously closed the trading session at $1.30 which is a 4.00% gain. The stock volume traded 0.6 million shares. In the past year, up-to-date LYL stock has surged by 32.17% and in the past week, they have jumped by 10.17%. In the past three and six months, the stock plunged by -34.67% and -68.37% respectively. Dragon Victory International Limited is currently valued in the market at $14.68 million and has 11.42 million outstanding shares.

marketglobalist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Platform#Lyl#Stock Trading#Nasdaq Stock Market#Nasdaq Inc#Financial Shares#Stock Investors#Lyl#Incubations#Up To Date Lyl Stock#Shares Drop#Outstanding Shares#Traders#Company#April#Long Term Investors#Long Term Investment#Financial Loans#Technical Analysis#Award Based Crowdfunding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) Up 61.36% in Premarket Trading

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) has gained Wednesday morning, with the stock climbing 61.36% in pre-market trading to 32.66. CNST's short-term technical score of 28 indicates that the stock has traded less bullishly over the last month than 72% of stocks on the market. In the Biotechnology industry, which ranks 143 out of 146 industries, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc ranks higher than 62% of stocks.
Stocksthebalance.com

What Is Floating Stock?

Floating stock refers to the number of a company’s shares that are available to be traded in the open market. Learn the nuances of what floating stock is, how to calculate a company’s stock float, and why it matters for individual investors. Definition and Examples of Floating Stock. Floating stock...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Markets Churn Even as Meme Stocks Swing Higher

While the broader markets failed to make any big moves for a second straight day, the same can't be said for meme stocks. AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC, +95.2%) – which got caught up in GameStop's (GME, +13.3%) massive short squeeze earlier this year – has been the one to watch recently, and hit a record high today after the movie theater chain said it will offer free popcorn and other perks to retail investors.
Marketsinvezz.com

Nio stock price forecast as analysts remain bullish

The Nio stock price jumped by almost 10% on Tuesday this week. The company deliveries declined in May because of semiconductor shortage. An analyst at Citi upgraded its stock from buy to hold. The Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock price darted higher on Tuesday even after the company published weak May...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades NIO (NIO) to Buy

Citi analyst Jeff Chung upgraded NIO (NYSE: NIO) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $58.30 (from $57.60). The analyst comments "We sense a strong demand recovery from late Apr-21 in China NEV after SH auto shows, and expect NIO's monthly new order volumes in May-Jun to be 20-30% higher than the average monthly level in 4Q20 peak season. After the recent stock price correction from the peak in 4Q20, we believe this is a good re-entry point for the long-term investors, given the ongoing re-rating catalysts. For context, see our downgrade note. We raise our 2021E/22E/23E sales volume to 90k/ 155k/ 225k "“ following China white goods and smartphone evolutionary trend. We expect NIO to further gain market share from other JV brands with slower than expected ramp-up pace in China."
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Splunk

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, setting a price target of $200, which is approximately 65.02% above the present share price of $121.2. Hedberg expects Splunk to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.86 for the second quarter of 2021. The current...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.20

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $13.69. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. Separately, Societe Generale cut Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a...
Stockspulse2.com

LEDS Stock Price: Over 5% Decrease Explanation

The stock price of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell by over 5% during intraday trading this morning. This is why it happened. The stock price of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell by over 5% during intraday trading this morning. Investors are responding negatively to an SEC filing from the company.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why GameStop's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) is trading higher Tuesday as retail traders continue to band together in an attempt to push the stock higher. What Happened: Keith Gill, who was considered the leader behind the rise in retail trader interest around GameStop, tweeted a series of short videos today for the first time since April 16.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canaccord Genuity Stick to Their Buy Rating for BRP Inc

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Inc on Friday, setting a price target of C$120, which is approximately 17.82% above the present share price of $84.33. Dley expects BRP Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.02 for the second quarter of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Grows By 80.4%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the April 29th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 4.1% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.30. 2,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,727,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12. A...
Stocksava360.com

???? LIVE TRADING WITH RICKY GUTIERREZ ($AMC & TESLA STOCK)

How does a beginner trade buy & sell on the Webull trading platform? During this live trading we will be covering how to setup the Webull desktop platform and cover a couple of my day trades before memorial day. Big movers this morning are stocks like AMC, GME, and SPCE of course!
Stocksinvestchronicle.com

Reason’s why Black Knight Inc. (BKI) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $95.15

For the readers interested in the stock health of Black Knight Inc. (BKI). It is currently valued at $73.76. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $73.80, after setting-off with the price of $72.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $71.63 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $72.04.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) Up 103.37% in Premarket Trading

Vertex Energy Inc (Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) has risen Thursday morning, with the stock increasing 103.37% in pre-market trading to 3.62. VTNR's short-term technical score of 30 indicates that the stock has traded less bullishly over the last month than 70% of stocks on the market. In the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry, which ranks 127 out of 146 industries, the stock ranks higher than 23% of stocks.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Anaplan's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company also announced CFO David H. Morton, Jr will depart the company later this year. Anaplan is currently down 12.32% to a price of $49.99. The stock's current volume for the day is 15.74 million,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why AMC Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) soared on Thursday, as traders on Reddit, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and other social media sites encouraged people to buy the popular meme stock. By the close of trading, AMC's share price was up more than 35% after rising as much as 52% earlier in the day.