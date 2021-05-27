House Recast wins ‘Don’t Move, Improve’ competition
Studio Ben Allen’s House Recast has been crowned the overall winner at the ‘Don’t Move, Improve’ competition in London. The playfully colourful architecture of the home stood out to the judging panel from 22 shortlisted designs that celebrated home improvement and everyday, yet exceptional domestic design. The main prize is awarded following a string of announcements regarding sub-category wins, including gongs for working-from-home designs and unique character. Studio Ben Allen’s work topped the charts with a home that ‘pushes the boundaries of how homes can look and feel’, say the judges.www.wallpaper.com