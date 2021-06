First bringing attention to the post-Britpop movement in the late ‘90s, the Scottish rock band Travis has sold millions of albums worldwide in their 25 years of music-making. Topping the charts with critically acclaimed tracks that continue to stand the test of time with old fans and new, the award-winning band is marking their latest relationship with Craft Recordings by re-releasing their 2007 album, The Boy With No Name. The album features two U.K. Top 30 hits with “Closer” and “Selfish Jean,” and was the last with their previous label, Independiente.