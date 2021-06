NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Aerpio" or the "Company") (ARPO) - Get Report in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with privately-held Aadi Bioscience, Inc. ("Aadi"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will trade publicly on the NASDAQ. At close of the transaction, Aadi shareholders are expected to own approximately 66.8% of the newly-combined company, with Aerpio shareholders owning only approximately 33.2%. Following the closing of a concurrent PIPE financing, Aerpio shareholders will own only approximately 14.7% of the combined company.