HARTFORD, Conn. — Gas prices this upcoming holiday weekend are expected to be the highest drivers have seen since 2018, according to the AAA. "The average price of gas across Connecticut has dipped slightly in the last few days to $3.06/gallon. That’s about where it was a week ago but up 15 cents in the past month and $1.10 higher than last year on this same date," spokesperson Amy Parmenter said.