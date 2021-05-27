Cancel
Iowa State

School choice: STO, tax credits raised in Iowa

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporters of the School Tuition Organization (STO) and Tuition and Textbook Tax Credit are thrilled that the Iowa Legislature expanded both programs and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law the measures making those changes. “We appreciate the legislature and governor supporting these opportunities to give choice in education to more Iowa parents,” said Trish Wilger, executive director of Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education and Iowa Advocates for Choice in Education.

