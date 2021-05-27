Cancel
Variety and NBCUniversal Launch Virtual FYC House

By Variety Staff
Variety and NBCUniversal will host an immersive virtual experience highlighting programs from across the company’s television portfolio including Bravo, NBC, Peacock, USA Network, SYFY and Universal Studio Group. The custom 3D event will kick off with a special preview night for a select audience, followed by the public from June 7-28. The elevated and interactive house will showcase original content, screenings and panels moderated by Variety editors featuring a diverse lineup of actors, producers and creators from various NBCUniversal series.

