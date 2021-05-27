Variety and NBCUniversal Launch Virtual FYC House

If there is one thing TV viewers can’t get enough of, it’s true crime series. From docuseries like I’ll Be Gone in the Dark to scripted series based on actual events like Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story franchise, there is a little something for each and every amateur sleuth out there. That momentum doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon now that we seem to have more streaming services than traditional cable outlets flooding our screens with an endless river of blood and deceit.