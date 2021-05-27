Singing for joy on Pentecost | Persons, places and things
By Barb Arland-Fye I noticed a friend two pews ahead of me wiping away tears with a tissue during Mass at Our Lady of the River Church in LeClaire. Was she feeling the same mix of emotions that I was feeling? A lump formed in my throat hearing all of us in the church, on the eve of Pentecost, singing a hymn for the first time in 14 months. We sang the entrance song “Come, Holy Ghost” with a sense of yearning and yet, hope.www.catholicmessenger.net