Religion

Singing for joy on Pentecost | Persons, places and things

By Editorials
catholicmessenger.net
 18 days ago

By Barb Arland-Fye I noticed a friend two pews ahead of me wiping away tears with a tissue during Mass at Our Lady of the River Church in LeClaire. Was she feeling the same mix of emotions that I was feeling? A lump formed in my throat hearing all of us in the church, on the eve of Pentecost, singing a hymn for the first time in 14 months. We sang the entrance song “Come, Holy Ghost” with a sense of yearning and yet, hope.

www.catholicmessenger.net
Christ
