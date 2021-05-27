Singing for joy on Pentecost | Persons, places and things

For two months, I have been grasping for words. Though many of us knew it was coming, the announcement that several of our Catholic churches might be closing hit hard. I am grateful for the faithful work of the committee, who faced an awful task with compassion and integrity. I admire the Revs. Lioi and Gathenya, and the ministers, staff and volunteers, who serve with love; I have no idea how two priests have managed to care for nine parishes; I can barely keep up with one! I understand the reasons for the closures: the decline in attendance, the shortage of priests, the financial challenges, the demographic and cultural shifts, as well as the loss of trust. But what is most apparent to me is that my Catholic brothers and sisters are grieving.