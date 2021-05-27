Cancel
Why Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) stock performed well on Wednesday?

By Asim Kamal
marketglobalist.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares gained 12.45% in after-market on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and closed at $18.7. Earlier, ORGO’s stock gained 0.79% to close Wednesday’s normal trading session at $16.63 per share. ORGO shares have risen 380.64% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down 0.54% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 14.65%, while over the past six months, it has jumped 221.66%.

marketglobalist.com
