Why Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) stock performed well on Wednesday?

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health comprises about 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.