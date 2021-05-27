America’s Got Talent alum Barbara Padilla shares story of faith
Operatic soprano Barbara Padilla, perhaps best known for her appearance on the television show America’s Got Talent, has performed and spoken to audiences throughout the world. Yet, she admitted to feeling a bit nervous last month during a virtual presentation hosted by the Rossi Center for Faith and Culture at Newman Catholic Student Center in Iowa City. “I’m used to crowds, but I’m not used to electronic crowds!” she quipped.www.catholicmessenger.net