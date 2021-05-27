Cancel
Virginia State

$20 million in federal funds go to Northern Virginia for COVID-19 measures

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 26, 2021, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that two emergency projects across Northern Virginia will receive a combined reimbursement of $20,902,666.81 in federal funding in response to COVID-19 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The funding will cover costs associated with the communication of COVID-19 warnings and guidance to Virginians, as well as medical supplies and equipment to combat the virus.

royalexaminer.com
