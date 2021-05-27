Shelf Life: Kevin Kwan

Two well-loved children’s book authors have died in the past few months: Joan Anglund Walsh, at age 95; and, Eric Carle, at age 91. Joan Anglund Walsh was born January 3, 1926, in Hinsdale, Illinois. About her childhood, she once said, “In our family we illustrated everything. In the kitchen we had a large porcelain table where we would write notes to each other accompanied by little drawings and then wipe them off later. I didn’t realize it then, but it was really a work of art.” She also remembered spending long hours in the family’s attic when she was a girl, reading favorite books over and over, and lightly drawing pictures and writing stories in the margins, erasing her work before dinner each day so she could start anew. Her studies in art took place at the Art Institute of Chicago and at the American Academy of Art, after which she became an apprentice to Chicago commercial artist Adele Roth. After marriage and the birth of two children, the family settled in New York City. However, missing her Midwest life, she began putting words and drawings, inspired by her own children and by observing kids on a playground, in a notebook. That notebook became her first book, A Friend Is Some Who Likes You. In all, she published more than 120 books, which have sold more than 50 millions copies worldwide. Her words have also been featured on a U.S. Postal Service stamp issued to commemorate Maya Angelou, and which contained the Anglund quote, “A bird doesn’t sing because it has an answer, it sings because it has a song”. Anglund died on March 9, 2021. The Downieville Library has only one of Joan Walsh Anglund’s books on its shelves: