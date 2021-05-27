Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Roku Inks Saban Films Deal for First Pay-TV Window Rights to Some Titles

By Todd Spangler
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roku, in its latest bid to pack more exclusive content into The Roku Channel, landed a deal with Saban Films giving the streaming platform pay-one window streaming rights to a select batch of movies from the boutique film acquisition and distribution company’s current slate. It’s the first pay-one licensing agreement...

variety.com
Variety

Variety

24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milo Gibson
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Kerry Bishé
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Zach Braff
Person
Christopher Walken
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Movies#Live Streaming#Movies In Theaters#North American#Vp#The Roku Channel#Roku Originals#Quibi#Saban Capital Group#L A Based Saban Films#Programming#Content Owners#Exclusive#Drama#Premiere#Distribution#Acquisition#Company#Moviemaking Magic#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Global Screen Adds World War II Refugee Drama ‘The Path’ to Cannes Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Global Screen has picked up global distribution rights to “The Path,” which is based on Rüdiger Bertram’s novel and inspired by true events. The Munich-based sales agency will be taking part in the virtual Pre-Cannes Screenings, where it will present a teaser trailer for the film as it kicks off presales. “The Path” will be released theatrically in Germany by Warner Bros.
TV Seriesasumetech.com

Netflix: 5 best anime coming to Netflix in June 2021

Netflix is no stranger to releasing some new exciting anime each month. And, we’ve got some really good anime on the way in June 2021. These are Netflix original anime series and films that’ll keep you entertained throughout next month, and we’re here to fill you in on what you’ve got coming your way.
TV & VideosKenosha News.com

Streaming Service Spotlight: Everything You Need to Know About The Roku Channel

Looking for something new from streaming? We’re shining a light on the recently-launched Roku Channel. A free streaming service available to all consumers — no Roku streaming stick or Roku TV needed! Simply download the app to your phone or tablet, create an account and start streaming. If you do have Roku tech, you can watch titles that way too: Press the Home button on your remote and the Roku Channel will appear as one of the options, just like Netflix or Hulu. (It’s also available on select Samsung TVs.)
NFLPosted by
The Motley Fool

How MGM Helps Transform Amazon Prime Video

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) made its second multibillion-dollar investment in streaming content of the year with the acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. The deal follows Amazon's renewed partnership with the NFL for exclusive rights to an expanded Thursday Night Football schedule, starting with the 2022 season, which will cost about $1 billion per year.
TV & VideosPosted by
Williamson Source

What’s New to Streaming in June 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this June 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. 1Coming to Netflix in June 2021. Here is a list of all the new...
BusinessDigiday

5 questions about Amazon’s plan to acquire MGM

When AT&T announced the plan to merge WarnerMedia and Discovery on May 17, Eunice Shin was left wondering, “What does Amazon do now?” said the partner at consulting firm Prophet who has consulted for companies including Disney, Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal. For all the focus paid to the likes of Disney and now WarnerMedia-Discovery in their bids to contend with Netflix for streaming audiences, Netflix’s original rival had been somewhat overlooked. No longer.
TV & Videosmakeuseof.com

Paramount+ vs. Netflix: Which Is Better?

Paramount+ has joined the streaming wars, no doubt keen to take a slice of the pie dominated by Netflix. But which streaming service is better?. We're going to compare Paramount+ against Netflix in categories like price, content, and device support to see which is the best streaming service. Paramount+ vs....
TV Seriestheclevelandamerican.com

Netflix’s Movies and TV Shows that are Ending in June

Netflix is set to kill different TV game plans one month from now, including the underlying two times of Twin Peaks, all of the eight times of Portlandia, every one of the three times of Hannibal, and all of the five times of the central Twilight Zone. Also, the improvement,...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The highest grossing Netflix original movies to date

Another trend on Netflix is ​​movies dedicated to fandom. We can see The Old Guard, starring Charlize Theron (comic book adaptation) on the list, as well as Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Let’s now see the complete list of the highest grossing Netflix original films to date. Extraction (99...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming True Crime TV Shows: An Updated List Of TV Shows And More

If there is one thing TV viewers can’t get enough of, it’s true crime series. From docuseries like I’ll Be Gone in the Dark to scripted series based on actual events like Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story franchise, there is a little something for each and every amateur sleuth out there. That momentum doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon now that we seem to have more streaming services than traditional cable outlets flooding our screens with an endless river of blood and deceit.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Will Audiences Return to Movie Theaters? Yes! But It’s Now a Culture War Issue (Column)

Last weekend, the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” featured a satirical promotional spot for AMC Theatres that became a delectable skewering of what’s left of the megaplex experience. It featured Vin Diesel, played by Beck Bennett with a SoCal-by-way-of-Brooklyn stupido Toretto growl (“It’s been a while. For the past year, the roads have been a little empty…”), hawking the latest “Fast and Furious” film by welcoming everyone back to that thing we know and love and have all missed so much…“the moo-vies.”
TV Showsaddictivetips.com

How to Remove “Continue Watching” on Netflix

Netflix is one of the world’s leading streaming services, with some of the most popular TV shows and movies being available for users to enjoy without any kind of limit, and the fact that there are subscription plans that provide one account with multiple sub-accounts make it even more popular.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Amazon Prime Video New Releases: June 2021

When Bosch first premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2014, the streaming world was in a very different place. Netflix had only House of Cards and Orange is the New Black under its belt. Hulu was still a joint venture owned by multiple conglomerates. Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock didn’t even exist. Now, in June 2021, Amazon Prime’s list of new releases is highlighted by one last outing for LAPD Detective Harry Bosch.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

‘Luis Miguel’ Netflix Biopic Series Renewed for Third Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of its Season 2 finale, “Luis Miguel: La Serie” is announcing that it will get a third (and final) season on Netflix. The musical biopic series, a production of MGM and Gato Grande Productions, a joint venture between MGM and Mexican entrepreneurs Miguel Alemán Magnani and Antonio Cue, is touted as the only officially authorized series about the fiercely private titular international Latino sensation and multi-platinum artist.
TV ShowsMovieWeb

13 MGM Horror Properties Amazon Could Bring Back from the Dead

After the recently announced acquisition of MGM by Amazon, the entertainment industry has tried to guess the potential impact. Many are wondering about the various TV shows owned by the corporation. While it is important to look at the television aspect, people should also be thinking about genre fare for the big screen. Horror has proven to be one of the most popular genres of the past several years. MGM has a number of horror properties at their disposal. Amazon's Prime Video has emerged as one of the largest streaming services in the world. It's safe to say one of the primary drivers for the studio purchase was to create new content for Amazon's platform. Some MGM content intellectual property could be turned into TV shows, while others could add new movies to their respected franchises. Reboots of long-forgotten stories could be made. Still, possibilities exist for some properties to be left alone. Here are 10(-ish) horror properties that may or may not be resurrected as a result of the Amazon-MGM deal.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

7 gore and very dark movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon and HBO

The terror It is one of the most important genres in the history of cinematography and over time it was mutating into many types of subgenres. That is why today we have many fans of what is known as gore, which reflects exploitation centered on the visceral and extreme graphic violence. If you are a follower of these films, do not miss what you will find on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO.