Andalusia, AL

General Scholarship Application Extended

 14 days ago

The General Scholarship application is now open and will close on Friday, June 18 at noon. Link for the General Scholarship Application - https://lbwcc.formstack.com/forms/general_scholarship. LBWCC General Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of scholastic achievement, and selection will be competitive. Award Information: Award amounts vary. These scholarships are awarded...

Andalusia, AL
Alabama Education
