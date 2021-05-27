Grants help replenish, expand McAnthony Window programs
DAVENPORT — As the McAnthony Window Food and Clothing Pantry continues to grow, three grants will help feed those in need. Through its partnership with River Bend Food Bank, St. Anthony Parish learned about various grant opportunities, said Pastoral Associate John Cooper. One grant, for $16,737.44, reimburses expenses for food already purchased by the parish as it demonstrates its intention to increase outreach to people who are food insecure.