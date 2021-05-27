Cancel
Grants help replenish, expand McAnthony Window programs

By Editorials
catholicmessenger.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT — As the McAnthony Window Food and Clothing Pantry continues to grow, three grants will help feed those in need. Through its partnership with River Bend Food Bank, St. Anthony Parish learned about various grant opportunities, said Pastoral Associate John Cooper. One grant, for $16,737.44, reimburses expenses for food already purchased by the parish as it demonstrates its intention to increase outreach to people who are food insecure.

www.catholicmessenger.net
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Food Pantry#Windows#Volunteers#Charity#River Bend Food Bank#St Anthony Parish#Mass#Plexiglas#St Mary Parish#Patrons#Reimburses Expenses#Ethnic Foods#Parishioners#Public Celebration#People
