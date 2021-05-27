Grants help replenish, expand McAnthony Window programs

CADILLAC — A recently received grant is helping the Wexford County Historical Society and Museum pay for a window restoration project. The historical society received the $10,000 grant from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and the purpose of the project is to keep the building structurally sound. The historical society's board of directors adheres to Andrew Carnegie's philosophy of "open to all" and making the nationally registered historic site structurally sound, according to a press release from the historical society. The window project is the last structural need of the museum and former Carnegie Library. Other completed projects included a new roof and shoring up of the masonry and window lintels.