Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why
In the premarket trading session, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares surged by 12.71% to $10.2 at last check. BTBT’s stock previously closed the session at $9.05. The stock volume traded 2.05 million shares. In the past year, up-to-date BTBT stock had surged by 814.42% and in the past week, they have jumped by 0.56%. In the past three and six months, the stock plunged by -41.20% and added 46.68%. Furthermore, the company is currently valued in the market at $477.84 million and has 48.29 million outstanding shares.marketglobalist.com