Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

By MG Staff
marketglobalist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the premarket trading session, the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares surged by 12.71% to $10.2 at last check. BTBT’s stock previously closed the session at $9.05. The stock volume traded 2.05 million shares. In the past year, up-to-date BTBT stock had surged by 814.42% and in the past week, they have jumped by 0.56%. In the past three and six months, the stock plunged by -41.20% and added 46.68%. Furthermore, the company is currently valued in the market at $477.84 million and has 48.29 million outstanding shares.

marketglobalist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btbt#Digital Assets#Bitcoin Network#Mining Companies#Stock Trading#Financial Shares#Trading Revenue#Stock Investors#Btbt#The Bit Digital Inc#Bit Digital Inc#Golden Bull Limited#Btc#Flushing New York#Usa Bitcoin#Bitcoins#Whatsminer#Up To Date Btbt Stock#Digital Currency Field#Outstanding Shares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Why Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) stock is Popping High Today?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) stock reported additional cases of retinal tissue restoration in its Phase 1/2a study of lead product candidate OpRegen after which the LCTX stock happened to be green after declining in the previous trading session and LCTX stock price saw a push of 10.55% to reach $2.62 a share at the time of this writing. At the previous closing, LCTX stock went down by 0.84%. Let’s discuss more about Lineage Cell Therapeutics.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA) stock gains during pre-market session. What’s happening?

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) stock declined by 3.7% at the last close while the ALYA stock price rose by 13.46% in the pre-market trading session. Alithya is a technological evolution and strategy leader in North America. ALYA has almost 3,000 employees in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics are the 4 elements of Alithya’s integrated offering.
Stocksstockstelegraph.com

Is This Why The Synairgen (SYGGF) Stock Rose Last Trading?

Synairgen plc (OTCPINK: SYGGF) closed up 14.98 percent on Friday at $2.3110, trading in a range of $2.15 to $2.39 throughout the day. Synairgen stock rose more than 12.46 percent during the last month and averaged 10.28K shares during that time. SygGF’s stock rose following positive in vitro results. The...
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) stock surged in the premarket trading session; here’s why

In the premarket trading session, Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) stock had surged by 8.56% to trade at the price of $2.41 at the last check. WPG stock previously closed the session at $2.22 gaining 12.12%. The WPG stock volume traded 5.95 million shares, which was higher than the average 3 months volume of 1.67 million shares within the past 3 months. In the past year up to date, WPG stock has plunged by -61.49% however the shares jumped up in the past week by 18.09%. In the past three and six months, the WPG stock has shed -64.37% and further shed -77.78% respectively.
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) stock rises during pre-market session. Here’s what you should know?

Cloudera Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDR) stock gained by 15.86% in the pre-market trading session. At Cloudera, it is believed that data can make what is currently impossible attainable in the future. CLDR provides individuals the tools they need to turn complicated data into clear, actionable insights. From the edge to AI, Cloudera provides a business data cloud for any data, everywhere.
StocksInvestorPlace

dLocal IPO: When Is dLocal Going Public? What Is the DLO Stock Price Range?

Today, there is a lot of buzz around the upcoming dLocal IPO. Yesterday, dLocal reportedly finalized its pricing range for what will become DLO stock on the Nasdaq Exchange. It’s expected that dLocal will publicly trade on Thursday, June 3. The cross-border payments provider helps domestic companies reach emerging markets....
StocksInvestorPlace

Trade RIOT Stock as Bitcoin’s Price Volatility Soars to New Heights

At a trading range of $1.93 to $79.50, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) has all the volatility suitable for an active trader. The wild swings in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will decide where RIOT stock heads to, next. This would suggest that traders cannot predict what the upside potential is for Riot.
Stocksmarketrebellion.com

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On Crypto

Goldman Sachs has recently changed its tune regarding cryptocurrencies. In fact, they just published a new report arguing that blockchains could one day become key infrastructure for the data economy. Researchers at GS say they recognize the importance of decentralization and assert that the true value of a blockchain depends...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rises As Chevron, Goldman Lead; Here's Why Oil Stocks Are Surging

Stocks were mixed midday Tuesday after paring gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 up but the Nasdaq composite down mildly. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 edged up nearly 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained nearly 0.7%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Friday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksinvesting.com

Why Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) Stock Surged 16%

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) stock surged 16% this morning. The cloud services provider has seen its valuation stagnate throughout this year, but the management team has just announced a potential deal to take the company private at $50.50 per share. If the deal goes through, investors could see another 5.6% upside.
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Coinbase Global Inc stock slumps as the crypto markets turn bearish again

NASDAQ:COIN falls by 4.27% and lags the broader markets to close the week. Crypto markets fall again as volatility continues. The Bank of Japan adds another bearish voice to the crypto craze. NASDAQ:COIN capped off a tumultuous week of trading, as the recent bullish gains flipped bearish on Friday, amidst...
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Splunk

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, setting a price target of $200, which is approximately 65.02% above the present share price of $121.2. Hedberg expects Splunk to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.86 for the second quarter of 2021. The current...
Commodities & Futurethedechained.com

Crypto Exchanges Record More Than $2 Trillion in Monthly Trading Volume

As per the latest data published by The Block, the digital assets exchanges saw more than two trillion in the trading volumes in May, setting the new high. It further added that this is the fourth straight month since the crypto platforms have recorded more than one trillion in trading volumes. The Block took the data from the crypto exchanges that hold the reputation of releasing accurate data.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Coinbase Finally Adds Dogecoin, Price Spikes

DOGE will trade against BTC, EUR, GBP, USD, and USDT. Trading will begin as early as Thursday. Popular US exchange Coinbase is adding Dogecoin to its Pro trading platform. According to a blog post today, users can begin transferring DOGE into their accounts, with trading set to begin on June 3, provided the exchange has enough liquidity in the token.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Forget Dogecoin: These Stocks Can Triple Your Money

History is pretty clear: When it comes to the top-performing investment vehicles, the stock market takes the crown. Stocks might not be the best-performing asset every year, but compared to gold, oil, housing, and bonds, none even comes close to the average annual total return of stocks over the very long run.
Stocksbitcoinist.com

10 Tokens Worth Buying While the Crypto Market is Down

Soaring to new heights every few weeks, there seemed no stopping cryptocurrencies from their current wave. DeFi opened up new avenues of financial products not though possible, NFTs giving artists and musicians a whole new way to monetize their work and the institutional interest has heralded a new chapter in crypto adoption.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 2.4%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 4,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 813,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.