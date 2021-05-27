Cancel
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Stock Price Soared By A Staggering 13.79%. Here’s What Happened.

By MG Staff
marketglobalist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH), an established leader in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases., announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for PYLARIFY, an F 18-labeled prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) specified positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent, used to find potential metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.

marketglobalist.com
