Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) Stock Price Plummeted By 2.16% Here is what happened
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost-saving solutions, announced that on May 20, 2021, SDPI obtained a letter from the NYSE American LLC notifying that it did not meet compliance regulations of Section 1003(a)(ii) as a result of stockholders’ equity falling lower than $4.0 million and having announced losses in its five most recent fiscal years completed on December 31, 2020.marketglobalist.com