Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) Stock Price Plummeted By 2.16% Here is what happened

In the premarket trading session, Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) stock had surged by 8.56% to trade at the price of $2.41 at the last check. WPG stock previously closed the session at $2.22 gaining 12.12%. The WPG stock volume traded 5.95 million shares, which was higher than the average 3 months volume of 1.67 million shares within the past 3 months. In the past year up to date, WPG stock has plunged by -61.49% however the shares jumped up in the past week by 18.09%. In the past three and six months, the WPG stock has shed -64.37% and further shed -77.78% respectively.