Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (TMBR) stock performed well on Wednesday after the recent announcement

By Asim Kamal
marketglobalist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) stock had a good Wednesday (May 26, 2021). In the morning session, TMBR stock gained 3.42% and close the session at $1.21 per share. It continued its momentum in the after-hours session and further jumped 12.4% and close the day at $1.36 per share. TMBR shares have fallen 56.94% over the last 12 months, and they have lost 6.20% in the past week. Over the past three months, the TMBR stock has declined 37.63%, while over the past six months, it has added 14.15%.

marketglobalist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmbr#Stocks#Stock Investors#Total Revenue#Stock Market Investors#The Board Of Directors#Company#Board#Chair Of The Company#Ufda#Tmbr Stock#Tmbr Shares#Phase 2b#Shareholders#Lead Asset Tmb 001#Grant Revenue#Severe Subtypes#Conclusion#Isotretinoin#Good Wednesday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Announce $3.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the highest is $3.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Medical & Biotechinvestmillion.com

Constellation Pharma (NASDAQ: CNST) to be Acquired by MorphoSys AG

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) disclosed that it has inked a definitive merger agreement with MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR). As per the merger agreement, CNST will be acquired by MOR. It has been disclosed that MOR has bought CNST for $34.00 per share in cash, which signifies a total equity value of $1.7 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $21,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
StocksStreetInsider.com

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) Announces it's Unaware of Reason for Stock Volatility

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedekers" or the "Company"), a one-stop e-commerce destination for appliances and furniture, today announced in response to unusual market activity, and after speaking with its directors, major shareholders and other relevant persons, it is unaware of the reason behind today's stock price volatility. The Company confirms there is no corporate development relating to its business and affairs that has not been previously announced.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys 740 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$201.22 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report $201.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.30 million and the lowest is $188.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 174,709 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 174,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $621,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Decreased by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 482,419 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Cut by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 660 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Several other large investors...
Stocksdrpgazette.com

High Tide Inc (NASDAQ:HITI) Stock Falls After Debut on Nasdaq

It is a big day today for the cannabis retail company High Tide Inc (NASDAQ:HITI) as its stock started trading on NASDAQ, but so far it has been a rough ride as the stock declined by 5%. High Tide is the first cannabis retailer to be listed on NASDAQ. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,109,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,636 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.13% of CareDx worth $75,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.