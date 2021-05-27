Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (TMBR) stock performed well on Wednesday after the recent announcement
Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) stock had a good Wednesday (May 26, 2021). In the morning session, TMBR stock gained 3.42% and close the session at $1.21 per share. It continued its momentum in the after-hours session and further jumped 12.4% and close the day at $1.36 per share. TMBR shares have fallen 56.94% over the last 12 months, and they have lost 6.20% in the past week. Over the past three months, the TMBR stock has declined 37.63%, while over the past six months, it has added 14.15%.marketglobalist.com